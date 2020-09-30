Wednesday, September 30th | 12 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Jewish Group Praises Labour Leader for Supporting New London Holocaust Museum

CUNY Law School Condemns Antisemitism, Then Backtracks, Amid Controversy Over IDF Sweatshirt Video

Kuwait’s New Emir Takes Oath, Calls for Unity at Tense Time for Region

Axis Security Raises $32 Million in Private Funding Round

Israel Limits Protests in New Coronavirus Lockdown Law

Israel Aerospace Industries Opening Cyber Academy in Bosnia

Sweden Allocates $1.1 Million for Creation of Country’s First Holocaust Museum

UAE, Israeli Ministers Discuss Energy, Technology Cooperation

Jewish Groups React to Trump Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to US Supreme Court

2,000-Year-Old Ritual Bath Airlifted From Galilee Highway to Nearby Kibbutz

September 30, 2020 9:14 am
0

Israeli Health Ministry Instructs Hospitals to Prepare 1,500 New Beds for COVID Patients

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Hospital staff provide medical care for patients at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward, amid a surge in new cases that has forced Israel into a second nationwide lockdown, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 21, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – Some 4,953 Israelis tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday, bringing the country’s overall tally since the start of the pandemic to 239,806 cases, the Health Ministry stated, adding that on average, 15 percent of those screened tested positive.

So far, as of Wednesday, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 1,547 patients, while 173,109 have recovered.

Health Ministry Director General Hezi Levy has instructed hospital administrators to prepare an additional 1,500 beds for patients. This was after several hospitals warned last week that their coronavirus wards were nearing full capacity, and that more beds were necessary to ensure patients received adequate care.

The Health Ministry plans to open 750 beds by Oct. 5 and another 750 by mid-month, Levy said, adding that 80 percent of the beds will be for patients in critical condition and the remaining 20 percent for patients who do not need respiratory support.

Related coverage

September 30, 2020 11:28 am
0

UK Jewish Group Praises Labour Leader for Supporting New London Holocaust Museum

A top UK Jewish group praised Labour party leader Keir Starmer on Wednesday for expressing support for a new Holocaust...

Speaking with Channel 12 News on Tuesday, he urged Israelis with other health complaints not to avoid seeking medical care, saying that hospitals nationwide are fully equipped to treat all patients, especially in life-threatening situations, such as heart attacks and strokes.

Also on Tuesday, Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef issued a decree barring mass gatherings during the Sukkot and Simchat Torah holidays next week.

In a dramatic departure from custom over the pandemic, Yosef has barred the traditional Simchat Torah hakafot (laps), and ordered followers not to attend the Priestly Blessing—a rite held annually at the Western Wall in Jerusalem that customarily draws tens of thousands of Jews from Israel and aboard.

As the service is broadcast by various media outlets, Yosef has decreed that this year, worshippers could watch the prayer service on television.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.