UAE, Israeli Ministers Discuss Energy, Technology Cooperation
by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff
The United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for industry and advanced technology and head of state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) met the Israeli ministers of energy and economy and industry, ADNOC said on Twitter on Tuesday.
Sultan al-Jaber had discussions with them on cooperation opportunities in energy, technology and industry, ADNOC said.
Israel and the UAE signed an agreement on Sept. 15 to establish diplomatic relations.