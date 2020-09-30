Wednesday, September 30th | 12 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Jewish Group Praises Labour Leader for Supporting New London Holocaust Museum

CUNY Law School Condemns Antisemitism, Then Backtracks, Amid Controversy Over IDF Sweatshirt Video

Kuwait’s New Emir Takes Oath, Calls for Unity at Tense Time for Region

Axis Security Raises $32 Million in Private Funding Round

Israel Limits Protests in New Coronavirus Lockdown Law

Israel Aerospace Industries Opening Cyber Academy in Bosnia

Sweden Allocates $1.1 Million for Creation of Country’s First Holocaust Museum

UAE, Israeli Ministers Discuss Energy, Technology Cooperation

Jewish Groups React to Trump Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to US Supreme Court

2,000-Year-Old Ritual Bath Airlifted From Galilee Highway to Nearby Kibbutz

September 30, 2020 11:28 am
0

UK Jewish Group Praises Labour Leader for Supporting New London Holocaust Museum

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

British Labour party leader Keir Starmer. Photo: Jane Barlow via Reuters.

A top UK Jewish group praised Labour party leader Keir Starmer on Wednesday for expressing support for a new Holocaust museum to be built in London.

Despite controversies over location and design, the Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre is slated to be established in a park adjacent to Britain’s iconic House of Commons.

Since replacing Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader earlier this year, Starmer has worked to rebuild the party’s relations with the UK Jewish community — ties that had become strained during the Corbyn era, due to wave of antisemitism scandals that plagued Labour, some of which involved Corbyn personally.

Starmer tweeted on Wednesday, “It’s vital that we commemorate the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered during the Holocaust. The fight against intolerance, prejudice and antisemitism goes on. I offer my wholehearted support to the Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre.”

Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, responded, “It is very positive that the Labour leader has wholeheartedly supported the National Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre today.”

“Its placement in Westminster will be a constant reminder of the importance to rid our society of antisemitism and other forms of prejudice,” she said of the planned museum.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.