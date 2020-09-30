UK Jewish Group Praises Labour Leader for Supporting New London Holocaust Museum

A top UK Jewish group praised Labour party leader Keir Starmer on Wednesday for expressing support for a new Holocaust museum to be built in London.

Despite controversies over location and design, the Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre is slated to be established in a park adjacent to Britain’s iconic House of Commons.

Since replacing Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader earlier this year, Starmer has worked to rebuild the party’s relations with the UK Jewish community — ties that had become strained during the Corbyn era, due to wave of antisemitism scandals that plagued Labour, some of which involved Corbyn personally.

Starmer tweeted on Wednesday, “It’s vital that we commemorate the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered during the Holocaust. The fight against intolerance, prejudice and antisemitism goes on. I offer my wholehearted support to the Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre.”

Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, responded, “It is very positive that the Labour leader has wholeheartedly supported the National Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre today.”

“Its placement in Westminster will be a constant reminder of the importance to rid our society of antisemitism and other forms of prejudice,” she said of the planned museum.