Israeli President Condemns ‘Shocking’ Yom Kippur Antisemitic Vandalism Incident in UK

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has publicly condemned a Yom Kippur antisemitic vandalism incident in the UK, calling it “shocking.”

The president’s statement came after a swastika was found spray-painted on a car in the southwestern English city of Bristol on the holiest day in Judaism.

“This is the shocking sight of rising antisemitism,” Rivlin said.

“Words of condemnation are not enough,” he added. “We need Holocaust education and remembrance so governments and societies everywhere actively challenge this threat to Jews.”

Local news site BristolLive reported that the swastika was discovered by neighbor Nick Helfenbein, who is Jewish, on Yom Kippur.

Helfenbein said the incident made him feel “upset and anxious.”

“It’s awful, it’s a gut punch,” he said.

Helfenbein added, “Me and my wife, who is the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor, feel anxious about this — it was right next door to where we live.”