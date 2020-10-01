Thursday, October 1st | 13 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Tech Workers Are in for a Billion-Shekel Payday

Israel, Nepal Sign Agricultural Cooperation Agreement

Shin Bet to Continue COVID-19 Phone Surveillance for Additional 21 Days

Israeli Minister Demands Amazon Pull Antisemitic Books

Two Armed Palestinians Arrested After Crossing Into Israel From Gaza

UAE Announces Candidacy for Seat on UN Security Council

New York University Reaches Settlement With US Department of Education Over Antisemitism Complaint, Pledges to Revise Anti-Discrimination Policies

Israel’s Enlivex Reports Positive Results in COVID-19 Drug Trial

Israel and Lebanon Agree on Framework for Talks to End Border Dispute

Normalization Throws a Wrench Into BDS

October 1, 2020 8:54 am
0

Israel’s Enlivex Reports Positive Results in COVID-19 Drug Trial

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Parents wait with their children to enter their elementary school as it reopens following the ease of restrictions preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sderot, Israel, May 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd on Thursday reported positive results in a clinical trial of the immunotherapy firm’s Allocetra treatment in COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition.

Shares of Enlivex were up 83 percent in Tel Aviv after resuming trade. They were halted in Tel Aviv and on Nasdaq pending the announcement.

Israel-based Enlivex said the trial, which was conducted along with Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, included five patients — three in severe condition and two in critical condition.

All five had complete recoveries after an average of no more than 8.5 days following administration of Allocetra, while there were no reported severe adverse events.

Related coverage

October 1, 2020 9:43 am
0

Israeli Tech Workers Are in for a Billion-Shekel Payday

CTech - Nearly one billion shekels ($300 million) will be flowing into the bank accounts of Israeli tech workers who...

It said that if approved, Allocetra “could potentially cover the gap that currently exists in treating severe or critical COVID-19 patients.”

Enlivex said that based on the positive results of the five COVID-19 patients, along with good results of Allocetra in 10 sepsis patients in a previous study, it will shift recruitment of additional patients into a larger Phase II clinical trial of COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition as soon as possible and subject to regulatory approval.

Any COVID-19 trials would run independently of Enlivex’s planned Phase IIb clinical trial of Allocetra for the treatment of organ failures associated with sepsis expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.