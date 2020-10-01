Thursday, October 1st | 13 Tishri 5781

October 1, 2020 12:54 pm
Israel’s Mossad Chief Visits Bahrain, Meets Top Security Officials

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Mossad director Yossi Cohen. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Israel’s Mossad chief, Yossi Cohen, visited Bahrain on Wednesday, where he met with the heads of the Gulf nation’s national intelligence and strategic security bodies, the Bahraini state news agency, BNA, reported.

“The two sides discussed topics of mutual interest, and stressed the importance of the declaration supporting peace signed recently between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel,” the report noted.

“They said that the declaration would contribute significantly to enhancing stability and promoting the values of peace across the region, as well as to opening up horizons of cooperation between the two countries,” it added.

