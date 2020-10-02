Friday, October 2nd | 14 Tishri 5781

October 2, 2020 1:24 pm
IDF Refutes Hezbollah Claims About Beirut Missile Factory

Algemeiner Staff

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses supporters, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

The Israeli military published a video on Friday it said proved that a site in Beirut claimed by Hezbollah to be a regular industrial factory was in fact a missile-production facility.

After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s UN General Assembly address earlier this week in which exposed the site in question, located in the Lebanese capital’s Janah neighborhood, Hezbollah organized a media tour of the factory, presenting its operations as innocent.

However, that is far from the truth, the IDF said on Friday.

“Turns out you need more than one hour to evacuate a Precision Guided Missile (PGM) manufacturing site, so Hezbollah hoped the reporters just wouldn’t notice,” it tweeted with the video. “Well… we did. Here’s what was hiding in plain sight.”

Later on Friday, the IDF published another video showing “suspicious traffic” moving between two Hezbollah sites in Beirut.

