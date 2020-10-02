Friday, October 2nd | 14 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Soldiers Get Hundreds of Sukkahs Prior to Holiday

Report: Jordan Expels Nizar Tamimi, Husband of US-Wanted Terrorist

Israeli-British Journalist Has Been Banned for Life From Entering America

European Jewish Group Sounds Alarm Over Polish Bill Banning Kosher-Meat Exports

Trump and His Wife Melania Test Positive for Coronavirus

Christian Couple Persecuted by Islamic Authorities in Iran Denied Custody of Adopted Daughter

Israeli President Condemns ‘Shocking’ Yom Kippur Antisemitic Vandalism Incident in UK

In Joint Statement, Israel, UAE and US Announce ‘Greater Coordination’ in Energy Sector

French Police Knew in Advance of Paris Kosher Supermarket Killer’s Weapons Cache, Witness Tells Terror Trial

Israel Develops New High-Tech Cannon to Prevent Sea Infiltrations From Gaza

October 2, 2020 9:16 am
0

Israeli Soldiers Get Hundreds of Sukkahs Prior to Holiday

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli soldiers get materials to set up sukkahs for the holiday of Sukkot, October 2020. Photo: Courtesy of FIDF.

JNS.org – Thousands of Israel Defense Forces soldiers will be able to celebrate the Sukkot holiday in brand-new sukkahs, thanks to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), which delivered 225 of the structures to various military bases throughout the Jewish state.

The soldiers will be able to eat and pray outdoors in a safe space due to coronavirus restrictions.

Sukkot starts after sundown on Oct. 2 and lasts until nightfall on Oct. 9.

In Israel, it is immediately followed by Simchat Torah, which celebrates the end of the annual cycle of Torah readings and marks the beginning of a new one.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.