‘Refua Shlema’: Israeli Leaders, US Jewish Groups Wish Trump Well After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Israeli leaders were quick to express well-wishes on Friday to US President Donald Trump after it was announced that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19.

“On behalf of the Israeli people, our thoughts and wishes are with President Trump and the First Lady for a Refua Shlema, a swift and full recovery,” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tweeted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery.”

Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz noted, “I join the many millions of people across America and the world in wishing President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick and full recovery from COVID-19 and offering our deepest hopes for their health and wellbeing.”

Jewish and pro-Israel groups in the US voiced similar sentiments.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) tweeted, “We wish @POTUS and @FLOTUS a full and speedy recovery from the coronavirus. Our thoughts are with the President, the First Lady, and their family at this time.”

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the President, the First Lady, their family, and all impacted by #COVID19. At this difficult and concerning time, we wish them a full and quick recovery.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) said, “We wish the President and Mrs. Trump a full and speedy recovery.”