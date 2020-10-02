Friday, October 2nd | 14 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Reward Offered for Information on Possible Arson at Chabad Center in Oregon

New Poll of Religious Voting Intent Finds Trump’s Ratings Lowest Among Muslims, Jews

IDF Refutes Hezbollah Claims About Beirut Missile Factory

‘Borat’ Is Back: Amazon Releases Sequel Trailer Featuring Beloved Sacha Baron Cohen Character

‘Hitler Was Right,’ ‘Free Palestine,’ Among Antisemitic Slogans Daubed on Kosher Burger Joint in Paris

‘Refua Shlema’: Israeli Leaders, US Jewish Groups Wish Trump Well After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Israeli Minister Quits Government Over COVID-19 Curbs on Protests

Expert Court Witness Challenges Lithuanian Government’s Plan to Construct Convention Center Atop Historic Jewish Cemetery

Will Recent Israel Peace Deals Lead to More Limited US Involvement in Middle East?

Can Regional Peace Bring the Palestinians to Negotiations? It Should

October 2, 2020 12:14 pm
0

‘Refua Shlema’: Israeli Leaders, US Jewish Groups Wish Trump Well After COVID-19 Diagnosis

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US First Lady Melania Trump hugs and kisses President Donald Trump, after concluding her live address to the largely-virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, DC, Aug. 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Kevin Lamarque.

Israeli leaders were quick to express well-wishes on Friday to US President Donald Trump after it was announced that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19.

“On behalf of the Israeli people, our thoughts and wishes are with President Trump and the First Lady for a Refua Shlema, a swift and full recovery,” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tweeted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery.”

Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz noted, “I join the many millions of people across America and the world in wishing President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick and full recovery from COVID-19 and offering our deepest hopes for their health and wellbeing.”

Jewish and pro-Israel groups in the US voiced similar sentiments.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) tweeted, “We wish @POTUS and @FLOTUS a full and speedy recovery from the coronavirus. Our thoughts are with the President, the First Lady, and their family at this time.”

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the President, the First Lady, their family, and all impacted by #COVID19. At this difficult and concerning time, we wish them a full and quick recovery.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) said, “We wish the President and Mrs. Trump a full and speedy recovery.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.