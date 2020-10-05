Monday, October 5th | 17 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

After Normalization Deal, Israeli, UAE Foreign Ministers to Meet in Germany

NYPD Offers Reward for Info on Street Assault on Jewish ‘Ghostbusters’ Star Rick Moranis

Brutal Antisemitic Assault Outside Hamburg Synagogue Was ‘Terrorist Act,’ Says German Jewish Leader

Third Iranian Tanker Docks at Venezuelan Port; Maduro Promises Fuel Supply

Israel’s Gal Gadot Ranked Third Highest-Paid Actress in 2020

Reports: Russia Willing to Sell Iran Advanced Air Defense Systems

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Senior US and Iranian Officials

‘The Regime Has No Real Choice But to Let the Victors Rule’

Israel Targeting Local Production of Visby’s Portable Covid-19 PCR Test Kits

Advice to New York-Area Jewish Communities on COVID and Sukkot: ‘Be Careful, Stay Vigilant’

October 5, 2020 7:28 am
0

German Police Arrest Suspect After Assault Near Synagogue in Hamburg

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A police vehicle is seen at the area where a Jewish man was attacked, in front of a synagogue, in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Fabian Bimmer.

German police on Sunday arrested a man who attacked and seriously injured a Jewish citizen near a synagogue in the northern town of Hamburg as the Jewish community celebrated Sukkoth.

The assault took place nearly one year after a far-right gunman attacked a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas denounced the Hamburg attack as antisemitic and called on Germans to show more civil courage.

“This is not an isolated incident, this is disgusting antisemitism and we must all oppose it!,” Maas said in a tweet.

Related coverage

October 5, 2020 11:14 am
0

Brutal Antisemitic Assault Outside Hamburg Synagogue Was ‘Terrorist Act,’ Says German Jewish Leader

The head of the Jewish community in the northern German city of Hamburg on Monday denounced a violent antisemitic assault...

A police spokesman said the 29-year-old attacker was accused of causing grievous bodily harm. The attacker seemed to have acted alone so there was no further threat, he added.

The motive was unclear, the police spokesman said.

The 29-year-old victim suffered serious head injuries after the suspect assaulted him with a shovel, German media reported.

The suspect was wearing military clothes reminiscent of the outfit of the neo-Nazi attacker in Halle, the media reported.

The right-wing gunman attacked the synagogue in Halle on Oct. 9 last year and shot two bystanders after failing to enter the building. The suspect Stephan B. confessed to the crime and is standing trial.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.