Israel’s Gal Gadot Ranked Third Highest-Paid Actress in 2020

i24News– Israeli star Gal Gadot is the third highest-paid actress in the world in 2020, according to a ranking published on Friday by US business magazine Forbes.

The Israeli actress earned a total of $31.5 million, including $20 million from her participation in the film “Red Notice,” which will be released on the Netflix streaming platform in 2021.

The film, which chronicles the hunt for the world’s most wanted art thief, is Netflix’s most expensive ever, and will star Gadot alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The rest of her fortune was accrued with the highly anticipated “Wonder Woman 1984,” which was initially scheduled for June 5 but was postponed to December 25 due to the coronavirus crisis.

The pandemic crippled the movie industry in Hollywood, forcing crews to halt their shoots, causing the release of many big-budget films to be delayed.

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara tops the Forbes chart, with $43 million earned in 2020.

Actress Angelina Jolie came in second with $35 million collected.

In total, the world’s 10 best paid actresses in 2020 earned some $254 million in the 12 months leading up to June, according to Forbes, a decrease of 20 percent from the last year.