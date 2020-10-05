Monday, October 5th | 17 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Netanyahu and India’s Modi Discuss Coronavirus Fight by Phone

New Far-Right Group Defaces Public Areas in UK City of Liverpool With Antisemitic Stickers

Richard Schifter, Legendary US Jewish Diplomat and Human Rights Advocate, Dies at Age 97

Watchdog Group Sends Letter to Major Christian Publishers Over Anti-Israel Content

After Normalization Deal, Israeli, UAE Foreign Ministers to Meet in Germany

NYPD Offers Reward for Info on Street Assault on Jewish ‘Ghostbusters’ Star Rick Moranis

Brutal Antisemitic Assault Outside Hamburg Synagogue Was ‘Terrorist Act,’ Says German Jewish Leader

Third Iranian Tanker Docks at Venezuelan Port; Maduro Promises Fuel Supply

Israel’s Gal Gadot Ranked Third Highest-Paid Actress in 2020

Reports: Russia Willing to Sell Iran Advanced Air Defense Systems

October 5, 2020 3:14 pm
0

Israel’s Netanyahu and India’s Modi Discuss Coronavirus Fight by Phone

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bids farewell to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, at Ben-Gurion International Airport, July 2017. Photo: Kobi Gideon / GPO via Netanyahu’s Facebook page.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, spoke on Monday by phone about the coronavirus pandemic and their countries’ bilateral relationship.

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that the Israeli and Indian leaders had discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the fight against the coronavirus, which has already been substantial, with joint scientific teams involved in extensive research on the disease.

Furthermore, they agreed that they would hold a conference on sponsoring innovations in solar energy to benefit both countries’ economies.

Modi is known for his efforts to foster a close alliance with Israel, particularly in the technology and military realms. He visited Israel in 2017, at which time he said, “Israel is a real friend.”

“I have really felt that feeling of kinship. I feel absolutely at home here,” Modi noted.

In July of this year, Israel and India collaborated on testing a series of new diagnostic technologies to detect the coronavirus.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said then, “This operation conveys a message of friendship and solidarity with India. It also provides a unique opportunity for scientific and technological cooperation that can assist Israel, India, and the world in coping both with the pandemic and with the economic crisis that came with it.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.