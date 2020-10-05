Israel’s Netanyahu and India’s Modi Discuss Coronavirus Fight by Phone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, spoke on Monday by phone about the coronavirus pandemic and their countries’ bilateral relationship.

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that the Israeli and Indian leaders had discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the fight against the coronavirus, which has already been substantial, with joint scientific teams involved in extensive research on the disease.

Furthermore, they agreed that they would hold a conference on sponsoring innovations in solar energy to benefit both countries’ economies.

Modi is known for his efforts to foster a close alliance with Israel, particularly in the technology and military realms. He visited Israel in 2017, at which time he said, “Israel is a real friend.”

“I have really felt that feeling of kinship. I feel absolutely at home here,” Modi noted.

In July of this year, Israel and India collaborated on testing a series of new diagnostic technologies to detect the coronavirus.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said then, “This operation conveys a message of friendship and solidarity with India. It also provides a unique opportunity for scientific and technological cooperation that can assist Israel, India, and the world in coping both with the pandemic and with the economic crisis that came with it.”