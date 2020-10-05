NYPD Offers Reward for Info on Street Assault on Jewish ‘Ghostbusters’ Star Rick Moranis

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who assaulted Jewish actor Rick Moranis on a Manhattan street last week.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers unit released on Twitter a photo and surveillance video that shows the suspect, who punched the “Ghostbusters” and “Spaceballs” star at 7:24 a.m. on Central Park West near 70th Street on Thursday.

🚨UPDATE IMAGE OF SUSPECT🚨 pic.twitter.com/sk2Q2YT2qN — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

Police also put up signs around the Upper West Side with an image of the suspect.

Moranis went to the hospital following the unprovoked attack with head, back and hip pain. He was now back home and was “fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes,” his rep told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

Friends and fans were fuming and saddened by news of the incident, including Moranis’ “Big Bully” co-star Tom Arnold, Ryan Reynolds, and Patricia Arquette.

“Captain America” star Chris Evans tweeted, “My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis.”

It was recently announced that, after an absence of more than two decades, the 67-year-old Moranis would be returning to the big screen to reprise his iconic “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” role of Wayne Szalinski in Disney’s upcoming “Shrunk.”

Tips can be called in anonymously to 1-800-577-8477 (TIPS).