Latin American Singer Ricardo Montaner Calls Son’s Jewish Fiancée ‘Gift From God’

Famed Argentine-Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner praised his soon-to-be daughter-in-law Stefania Roitman on Monday after it was announced that his son was engaged to the Jewish Argentine actress.

Roitman, 26, announced her engagement to singer Ricky Montaner, 29, in an Instagram post to the her 2.2 million followers. Ricardo, who is an evangelical Christian, commented on the post, saying in Spanish, “You make me very happy, making my son happy … I love you and I will witness the happiness that you both deserve. Having a Jewish daughter-in-law is a gift from God.”

Ricardo’s comment has already garnered more than 27,000 “likes.”

Ricky proposed to his now fiancée with a fortune cookie that had a ring inside of it during the Roitman family’s Rosh Hashanah dinner, according to reports.

The Roitmans in Buenos Aires then held a Zoom call with the Montaners, who live in Miami, so both families could celebrate together.