Tuesday, October 6th | 18 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Time to Sign Up for Self-Defense Course,’ Says German Jewish Student Leader Following Antisemitic Assault in Hamburg

New York Times Op-Ed Page Gives Peter Beinart a Promotion

Shock Israeli Poll Shows Support for Netanyahu Cratering Amid Coronavirus Protests

Israeli Diplomat Sarah Weiss Maudi Appointed as UN Legal Committee Vice Chair

Latin American Singer Ricardo Montaner Calls Son’s Jewish Fiancée ‘Gift From God’

Neo-Nazi Slogans Spray-Painted on Walls of Athens Jewish Cemetery

UAE FM Vows ‘Never Again’ During Berlin Holocaust Memorial Visit With Israeli Counterpart

On 47th Anniversary of Yom Kippur War Outbreak, IDF Releases Newly-Digitized Color Footage of Conflict

Biden Calls on Trump to Send Message: ‘Masks Matter’

Florida High School Principal Fired for Saying ‘Not Everyone Believes The Holocaust Happened’ Could Be Rehired

October 6, 2020 11:38 am
0

UAE FM Vows ‘Never Again’ During Berlin Holocaust Memorial Visit With Israeli Counterpart

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, greet as they visit a Holocaust memorial together with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, prior to their historic meeting in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Michele Tantussi.

The United Arab Emirates foreign minister visited Germany’s main Holocaust memorial together with his counterpart from Israel and vowed “never again” on Tuesday, an event showcasing the two Middle East countries’ unusually warm new rapprochement.

A US-brokered establishment of full diplomatic relations between the Gulf state and Israel on Sept. 15 owed much to their shared concerns about Iran, though some in Israel worry the deal could herald sales of advanced US weaponry to Abu Dhabi that were previously withheld.

Both sides have pointed to a sense of reconciliation and mutual tolerance as a driver of the deal — a message that UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan left at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe memorial in Berlin, which he visited with Israel‘s Gabi Ashkenazi.

Writing in the visitors’ book in Arabic, he called the site “a witness to the fall of a group of human beings who were victims of advocates of extremism and hatred,” and he advocated “the noble human values of co-existence, tolerance, acceptance of others and respect of all religions and beliefs.”

“Never Again,” Al Nahyan added in English.

Ashkenazi and his UAE counterpart were in Berlin to discuss a variety of issues in promoting relations, according to an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman.

The UAE dignitary’s visit to the memorial was in itself unusual: Many in the overwhelmingly Islamic Middle East feel geographically removed from the Holocaust, some deny it happened and others believe it was unfairly parlayed by foreign powers to create Israel in 1948 at the Palestinians’ expense.

In his own inscription, Ashkenazi — a former commander of Israel’s armed forces — said his presence there alongside the Emirati and their host, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, “symbolizes a new era, an era of peace between the peoples.”

It was also a reminder of the need “to live strong and ensure that this will never recur,” Ashkenazi wrote in Hebrew.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.