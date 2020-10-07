Wednesday, October 7th | 19 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Rep. Castro Seeks to Welcome Palestinians Before Foreign Affairs Committee

Chevron Completes Acquisition of Noble Energy, Which Operates Israeli Gas Fields

Israel Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions by a Week

New York Charges Vandal of Brooklyn Jewish Center With Hate Crimes

Jewish Groups to Congress: Increase Security Funding for Religious Institutions

Iran Fears Regional War as Fighting Rages Around Nagorno-Karabakh

Iran to Require Face Masks in Capital as Virus Cases Hit High

Israel’s Elbit Systems Gets US Army Contract Worth Up to $50 Million

UAE-Israel Accord Could Bring New Sparkle to Dubai Diamond Trade

Pence, Harris to Clash in VP Debate Amid White House Virus Outbreak

October 7, 2020 9:43 am
0

Chevron Completes Acquisition of Noble Energy, Which Operates Israeli Gas Fields

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Workers on the Israeli Tamar gas-processing rig some 25 kilometers off the Israeli southern coast of Ashkelon. Photo: Moshe Shai / Flash90.

JNS.org – Energy giant Chevron has completed the acquisition of Noble Energy, the company which holds most of the natural gas reserves off Israel’s coastline.

Clay Neff, president of Chevron Africa and Latin America Exploration and Production, briefed Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz on the completion of the transaction.

“The entry of the global energy giant is great news for the Israeli economy and opens up opportunities for investment in the high-tech and startups in the energy sector,” Steinitz said in a statement on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the development as a “tremendous revolution in the supply of energy to the State of Israel.”

“Chevron, the second largest energy corporation in the world, has come into Israel to help us get the gas out of the water,” said Netanyahu. Israel’s offshore reserves “will bring billions, tens of billions and perhaps hundreds of billions of shekels to you, the citizens of Israel, to health, welfare, the economy, education in every field,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.