Hezbollah’s Secret Weapons Arsenals — Now What?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently addressed the UN General Assembly, alerting the international community about the discovery of Hezbollah’s new weapons arsenal in Beirut, warning not only of the danger this poses to Israel, but to Lebanon itself.

“We saw the terrible explosion in the port of Beirut last month,” Netanyahu said, showing a map of the Lebanese capital after the explosion in early August. “Two hundred people died, thousands were injured and a quarter of a million were left homeless.”

The Prime Minister added: “Now, this is where the next explosion is going to take place. Precisely here,” and pointed to a place on the map near the site where hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate exploded on August 4.

Israeli intelligence services discovered not only the secret arsenal that Netanyahu revealed in front of the UN and the whole world, which is next to a gas company in the middle of a popular neighborhood, but two others: one in the basement of a seven-story, 70-family building near a hospital and a church, and another one under a 50-family residential building complex, a few meters from a mosque.

Iran, Hezbollah’s financier, for years has informed anyone who will listen that its objective is to destroy “the Zionist entity” — and Hezbollah, the Shiite terrorist group representing the Iranian regime, only reiterates this objective.

The international community turns a deaf ear to this type of language, and does not consider it a real threat. But when Israeli intelligence proves the existence of Hezbollah’s weapons arsenal, which intentionally or not, also kills innocent Lebanese, and its leader Hassan Nasrallah regularly threatens to strike Tel Aviv with its long range missile arsenal, then the real question becomes: What does it take to convince the world that Israel is indeed under threat?

More and more countries and organizations are joining the public condemnation of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, including the Arab League, the United States, France, Germany, even Egypt, as well as Latin American countries such as Argentina, Paraguay, Venezuela, Colombia, and Honduras — all whom are threatened by Hezbollah’s influence in the region.

It should not be forgotten that Hezbollah has a strong and dangerous presence in the triple border shared by Paraguay, Argentina, and Brazil, where it carries out all kinds of criminal activities.

It is evident that Hezbollah and Iran are attacking the West and the democratic way of life with all their might, as well as any nations that represent this way of life, including Lebanon itself — whose capital was once known as the Paris of the Middle East — and its neighbor Israel, as well as Bulgaria and Argentina, all of whom have suffered the consequences of Hezbollah’s terrorism.

Israel has warned multiple times that it will do everything in its power to prevent Hezbollah from converting its massive arsenal of conventional missiles into precision-guided missiles and establish other methods of attack.

It would be refreshing to see the international community support Israel — even for its own interest this time.

Leah Soibel is the CEO of Fuente Latina.