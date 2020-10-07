Wednesday, October 7th | 19 Tishri 5781

October 7, 2020 9:25 am
0

New York Charges Vandal of Brooklyn Jewish Center With Hate Crimes

avatar by JNS.org

A man being arrested, illustrative. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A man was arrested and charged on Monday for allegedly vandalizing a Jewish center in Brooklyn, NY.

Osman Butt, 25, was charged with burglary and criminal mischief, both as a hate crime, for allegedly breaking windows of the Shore Parkway Jewish Center on Sunday night.

Butt used a flagpole to “break numerous windows,” entering the building and then “continued to damage property,” reported Hamodia, citing the New York Police Department.

Following his arrest, Butt made antisemitic remarks, according to the outlet.

The Anti-Defamation League’s New York/New Jersey chapter tweeted: “We are deeply unsettled to learn that a synagogue’s window in Brooklyn was damaged. This should never happen but it is painful to see one of our spiritual homes vandalized during the festival of Sukkot. TY @NYPDHateCrimes for swiftly investigating.”

