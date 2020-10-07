Pittsburgh Jewish Community Urged to ‘Be Vigilant’ After Violent White Supremacist Freed From Jail

The head of security for Pittsburgh’s Jewish federation urged members of the community to “be vigilant” on Wednesday following the release from prison of Hardy Lloyd — a violent white supremacist with a history of antisemitic agitation.

“The notion is to be vigilant, to be mindful, but also to feel empowered because we’ve done such great work trying to build and protect our community,” Shawn Brokos — director of community security at the Jewish Federation — told CBS News Pittsburgh.

Lloyd, 42, has espoused similar rhetoric and beliefs about Jews as Robert Bowers, the neo-Nazi gunman currently on trial for the massacre of 11 worshipers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue almost two years ago. Lloyd was released this week after serving a one-year sentence for violating his parole — distributing neo-Nazi leaflets in the city’s East End and for advocating violence against proponents of a ban on assault rifles.

“Anyone who supports such laws must be targeted, and their families murdered. Lone Wolves GET BUSY,” Lloyd declared on social media.

Related coverage Amid Surging Misinformation, Facebook Bans All QAnon Groups Facebook on Tuesday classified the QAnon conspiracy theory movement as dangerous and began removing Facebook groups and pages as well as Instagram...

In another post, he directed the same “lone wolves” to Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, which is home to a large Jewish community.

“Target: Jew Hill,” Lloyd wrote.

At his last hearing, Lloyd reportedly apologized for his actions and acknowledged that he was suffering from mental illness, but Brokos encouraged local Jews to be be cautious nonetheless.

“I would hope that he is getting mental health counseling, and the appropriate rehabilitation, but as a community, we need to be vigilant,” she said. “We have no way of knowing for sure.”

Lloyd was active with white supremacist groups for nearly 20 years, having begun his career as a racist with the World Church of the Creator, a violent organization that blends occult mysticism with antisemitic and racist ideology.

He narrowly avoided a lengthy jail sentence in 2004 for the shooting murder of Lori Hann — a 41-year-old woman whom Lloyd met on an online dating service — after a jury accepted his claim to have acted in self-defense.