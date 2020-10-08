Friday, October 9th | 21 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief: Singling Out of New York Orthodox Jews Is ‘Damaging’ and ‘Counterproductive’

Glasgow Soccer Stadium Defaced With ‘Palestinian Blood’ Graffiti Ahead of Israel Game

Israel’s Netanyahu Talks Coronavirus Policy With Australia’s Morrison

Over 30% of Social Media Postings About Jews Are Hostile, Swedish Researchers Conclude in New Report

Israeli Singer to Release Album Made in Secret With Iranian Musicians

Columbia University Faculty Members Issue Open Letter of Support for President After He Denounces Pro-BDS Referendum

New Iran Sanctions Welcomed by Top US Jewish Group as Continuation of ‘Maximum Pressure’ Campaign Against Tehran Regime

US Slaps New Round of Sanctions on Iran’s Financial Sector

Israel’s Second COVID-19 Lockdown Carries Hefty Economic Price

Israeli Girl Makes a Splash With Her Pet Snake

October 8, 2020 2:08 pm
0

Israeli Girl Makes a Splash With Her Pet Snake

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Inbar Regev, an eight-year-old Israeli girl, holds her pet python while swimming in her backyard pool, in Ge’a, southern Israel, Oct. 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Eight-year-old Inbar likes to cool off in her small backyard pool in Israel with her favorite swimming buddy  — her pet python.

The 11-foot yellow serpent, named Belle, is one of her family’s many pets, living happily together on an animal sanctuary in an agricultural community in southern Israel.

She was named after Belle, the female character in Walt Disney’s popular animated film “Beauty and the Beast,” who dons a yellow ball gown in a famous dance scene in the movie.

Inbar said Belle is good company during a coronavirus lockdown that has kept schools closed over the past few weeks.

Related coverage

October 8, 2020 4:12 pm
0

Israel’s Netanyahu Talks Coronavirus Policy With Australia’s Morrison

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, spoke by phone on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus...

“It helps me pass the time because I really like to hang out with snakes and sometimes I help snakes shed (their skin) and I help them to be happy during coronavirus,” Inbar said.

Sarit Regev, Inbar’s mother, said the two grew up together.

“Inbar was raised with all these animals and she was raised with the snakes. When Inbar was little she swam inside the bath with the snake and now she has grown up and the snake got bigger, so they swim together in the pool. It’s very natural for us,” she said.

“There are people that say — ‘you are crazy, how can you do it, you don’t love your kids,'” said Regev. “It’s a lovely life to live like this. When a kid grows up with animals he becomes a person that loves other people, he becomes a person that cares about others and not about himself.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.