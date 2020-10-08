Thursday, October 8th | 20 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Glasgow Soccer Stadium Defaced With ‘Palestinian Blood’ Graffiti Ahead of Israel Game

Israel’s Netanyahu Talks Coronavirus Policy With Australia’s Morrison

Over 30% of Social Media Postings About Jews Are Hostile, Swedish Researchers Conclude in New Report

Israeli Singer to Release Album Made in Secret With Iranian Musicians

Columbia University Faculty Members Issue Open Letter of Support for President After He Denounces Pro-BDS Referendum

New Iran Sanctions Welcomed by Top US Jewish Group as Continuation of ‘Maximum Pressure’ Campaign Against Tehran Regime

US Slaps New Round of Sanctions on Iran’s Financial Sector

Israel’s Second COVID-19 Lockdown Carries Hefty Economic Price

Israeli Girl Makes a Splash With Her Pet Snake

Florida Principal Fired Over Holocaust Comments Rehired by School Board

October 8, 2020 11:28 am
0

Netanyahu to Bring UAE Normalization Deal to Knesset for Vote Next Week

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan display their copies of signed agreements while US President Donald Trump looks on, at the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords, at the White House in Washington, DC, Sept. 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Tom Brenner.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will bring the recently-signed normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates to the Knesset for a vote next week, it was announced on Thursday.

Officially, the deal — inked at a festive White House ceremony last month — will only take effect after both the Knesset and the UAE’s Federal National Council okay it.

Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser — head of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee — called on Netanyahu to bring a similar accord with Bahrain that was signed at the same White House ceremony to the committee for approval before a full Knesset vote.

Hauser also requested access to classified details that were not included in the versions of the agreements that were made public.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.