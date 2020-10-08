Netanyahu to Bring UAE Normalization Deal to Knesset for Vote Next Week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will bring the recently-signed normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates to the Knesset for a vote next week, it was announced on Thursday.

Officially, the deal — inked at a festive White House ceremony last month — will only take effect after both the Knesset and the UAE’s Federal National Council okay it.

Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser — head of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee — called on Netanyahu to bring a similar accord with Bahrain that was signed at the same White House ceremony to the committee for approval before a full Knesset vote.

Hauser also requested access to classified details that were not included in the versions of the agreements that were made public.