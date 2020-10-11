Sunday, October 11th | 23 Tishri 5781

Lebanon Closes Bars, Nightclubs to Curb Coronavirus

October 11, 2020 10:17 am
Lebanon Closes Bars, Nightclubs to Curb Coronavirus

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

FILE PHOTO: A female bartender wearing a protective face mask mixes an alcoholic drink at a bar, amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beirut, Lebanon October 9, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Issam Abdallah/File Photo

Lebanon said on Sunday it will close bars and nightclubs to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak which has killed more than 450 people in a country also reeling from financial crisis and an explosion in Beirut two months ago.

The Interior Ministry shut bars and nightclubs until further notice and enforced local lockdowns on 169 villages and districts across the country, up from 111 last week.

It also reiterated a 1 a.m.-6 a.m. curfew as well as a ruling, which has not been universally observed, that masks must be worn when traveling.

There have been 52,558 infections and 455 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country  since the pandemic began. With a population of just 6 million, Lebanon has been reporting more than 1,000 cases daily in the last few days.

Hospital intensive care units have reached a critical 82% of capacity, according to the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread in overcrowded prisons, public hospitals and cities, where mask-wearing remains lax.

Lebanon is battling the pandemic while facing its worst economic crisis since a 1975-1990 civil war.

Its financial system has been paralyzed since last year, its currency has crashed by 80%, and banks have severely restricted withdrawals. The economic meltdown was compounded by the explosion on Aug. 4 that wrecked a swathe of Beirut, killing nearly 200 people and damaging several hospitals.

