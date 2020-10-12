European Fashion Magazine Grazia Fires Diversity Editor Over Antisemitic Tweets

European fashion magazine Grazia ousted a contributing editor over the weekend after it was discovered that she has a history of posting antisemitic messages on Twitter.

“Following an internal review, Stephanie Yeboah will no longer be writing as a contributing editor,” Grazia announced on Friday. “Grazia continues to champion diversity and inclusion in all kinds and stands firmly against anti-Semitism.”

Private Eye magazine published Yeboah’s past antisemitic tweets in its Oct. 7 issue, including one comment in which she joked, “Every Jew has an attic, but not every attic has Jews.” The 31-year-old author — who was in charge of championing diversity for Grazia — also reportedly tweeted, “AUSCHWITZ Gas Chamber Music LMAO SMH [laughing my arse off, shaking my head].”

In January, during the 75th anniversary commemorations of the liberation of Auschwitz, after the president of the UN General Assembly noted that “The Holocaust remains the most horrific genocide in human history,” Yeboah reportedly tweeted: “There have been bigger and more horrific genocides. They happened to brown people though, so I guess it doesn’t matter, huh?”

Related coverage Israel Urges World’s Democracies to Quit ‘Shameful and Antisemitic’ UN Human Rights Council China and Russia were elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday, but support for Beijing dropped by more than 20 percent...

She further commented on the Holocaust by telling another Twitter user sarcastically, “Lol of course it matters when Jews are killed…It’s *THEE* most important thing” before adding, “But it also discounts the other absolutely despicable things that have happened. So please don’t play the oppression card here.”

Yeboah apologized for her “ignorant and antisemitic comments” the same day the Private Eye issue came out, saying, “I was incredibly wrong and am sincerely sorry for my actions.”

“To plead ignorance is no excuse, I should have known better than to make these kinds of comments about events which remain a source of imaginable trauma for the Jewish community,” she said. She added that she has spoken with the Board of Deputies of British Jews about educating herself more about the Holocaust.

The Board of Deputies said on Twitter that it has spoken with Yeboah about “why her tweets abt the Holocaust + other issues were so hurtful to the Jewish community” and noted that “the call was very positive.”

“Stephanie has now deleted all the tweets, has assured us she is currently working to address all the concerns in full, and we will meet her soon to discuss all these issues further,” the group said.