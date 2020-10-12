Monday, October 12th | 24 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Altercation Between Residents and Hasidic Worshipers in Melbourne, Australia

Petition Against Rehiring of Holocaust-Denying High School Principal in Florida Passes 20,000 Signatures

Joint Israeli-American Delegation to Visit Bahrain Next Sunday

Man Charged With Swastika Outrage in Paris Remains in Police Custody

Cargo From Dubai Arrives in Haifa, Cementing Israel-UAE Trade Route

Iran Reports Highest Ever Daily Coronavirus Deaths

Pandemic Adds to War in Keeping Libyan Children Out of School

Jordan’s King Abdullah Swears in New Government to Speed Reforms

Jewish Auction Theory Pioneer Shares Nobel Economics Prize

Facebook Decision to Ban Holocaust Denial Welcomed by Jewish Groups

October 12, 2020 11:38 am
0

Iran Reports Highest Ever Daily Coronavirus Deaths

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranians wearing face masks walk on a street after Iranian authorities made it mandatory for all to wear face masks in public following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19), in Tehran Iran October 10, 2020. Photo: Majid Asgaripour.

Iran registered a daily record 272 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, taking total fatalities to 28,816 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 4,206 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 504,281.

Iranian health officials have warned about a third wave of the pandemic, while the government has blamed the spike in infections partly on a decline in public adherence to health protocols.

Mask-wearing became mandatory in public in the capital on Saturday and President Hassan Rouhani announced that violators would be fined.

Authorities are planning to make mask-wearing mandatory in public in other large cities, Iranian media reported.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.