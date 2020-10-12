Monday, October 12th | 24 Tishri 5781

October 12, 2020 1:17 pm
Man Charged With Swastika Outrage in Paris Remains in Police Custody

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Swastikas daubed along columns in central Paris, Oct. 2020. Photo: Twitter.

A 31-year-old man charged with painting a series of red swastikas along the landmark rue de Rivoli and Place de la Concorde in Paris was returned to police custody on Monday following a psychiatric evaluation, French news outlets reported.

The outrage was discovered early on Sunday morning. About 20 large swastikas had been daubed on white columns lining the street, which is located near the famous Louvre art museum.

According to the Paris prosecutors’ office, the accused man, who is from the Republic of Georgia, was sent for a psychiatric assessment on Sunday after being arrested, in order to determine whether he should be transferred to a psychiatric hospital or remain in the custody of police.

Photos of the graffiti were widely shared on social media. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin denounced the swastikas as “hideous” and congratulated the local authorities for mobilizing swiftly to remove them.

The swastika incident this past weekend came on the heels of the vandalizing of a Paris kosher restaurant with antisemitic and Nazi slogans.

Staff at “MacQueen,” a kosher hamburger joint, were confronted with swastikas and slogans including “Hitler was Right” and “Free Palestine” when they arrived for work on Oct. 2.

Antisemitism has remained at alarming levels in France during the last decade, with most years recording an increase in incidents of violence, harassment, and abuse directed at Jews. Antisemitic incidents in France increased by 27% in 2019.

