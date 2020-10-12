Monday, October 12th | 24 Tishri 5781

October 12, 2020 2:45 pm
0

Residents Clash With Hasidic Worshipers in Melbourne, Australia

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An altercation between residents and Hasidic Jews in Melbourne, Australia, June 10, 2020. Photo: Twitter.

Residents of Melbourne clashed with a group of Hasidic Jews over the weekend, with one yelling, “You are a member of this society!”

The Daily Mail reported that the residents confronted the group of Hasidim, who belong to the Satmar group, as they were leaving the Adass Israel School in south Melbourne.

The residents apparently believed that the Jews were violating coronavirus regulations.

The incident was caught on video by a man who said the Hasidim were congregating in large numbers despite a ban on doing so.

“All of these people and about 50 more were in this school,” the man said.

After one of the Hasidim ran after him, the man shouted, “They’re trying to attack me!”

One of the Hasidim then got into a verbal altercation with a local woman, who called him “disgraceful” and yelled, “You are a member of this society!”

Police had been called in the past to investigate alleged violations of coronavirus rules, but had not identified any.

In Melbourne, which has been hard-hit by the virus, all gatherings of people, including religious ones, are currently restricted to five participants.

