Tuesday, October 13th | 25 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Bipartisan Congressional Letter Urges Inclusion of US-Israel PTSD Program in Annual Defense Bill

Guatemala to Enforce Ban on Hezbollah With Anti-Terrorism Financing Legislation

Poll: Ahead of US Elections, 63% of Israelis Say ‘Trump Better for Israel’

Taiwan’s Manufacturing Prowess a Perfect Match for Israeli Tech Innovation

Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 29,000 – State TV

Israel Sees Commercial Aviation Deal With UAE Within Days

Trump, Biden Head to Pennsylvania and Florida as Campaigns Focus on Swing States

First Temple Period Two Shekel Weight Discovered in Jerusalem’s Old City

In Knesset Speech, Israel’s President Blasts Government Over Budget Crisis, Disunity

UN Space Agency to Establish Regional Support Office at Ben-Gurion University

October 13, 2020 12:08 pm
0

Bipartisan Congressional Letter Urges Inclusion of US-Israel PTSD Program in Annual Defense Bill

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

The US Capitol Building in Washington, DC. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Two US Congress members penned a letter last week calling for the inclusion of funding for a US-Israel initiative to fight post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the upcoming annual defense bill.

In the letter, Representatives Michael Waltz (R-FL) and Elaine Luria (D-VA) urged that Section 736, Grant Program for Increased Cooperation on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Research Between the United States and Israel — which currently has 98 cosponsors — be retained in the legislation.

They emphasized the Israeli role in the program, saying, “Israel, under constant attack from terrorist groups, has experienced similar issues with their veterans and civilian populations facing the symptoms of PTSD.”

“Several leading Israeli hospitals, universities, and non-profits have dedicated their efforts to researching and treating PTSD,” they pointed out.

“Section 736 aims to leverage the collective research assets and experience of both of our countries to develop best-practices in research, diagnosing, and treating PTSD,” the letter noted. “The legislation establishes a grant program for American universities and private non-profit institutions that team-up with an Israeli counterpart with the same goals and purpose.”

“A better understanding of this disorder, along with treatment options, can help us better recognize, diagnose, and treat those suffering from traumatic incidents,” it added.

The letter was also signed by Lee Zeldin (R-NY), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and Susan Wild (D-PA).

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.