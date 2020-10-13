Tuesday, October 13th | 25 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Far-Left Spanish Politician Defiantly Claims ‘Jews’ Are Accountable for Israeli Government Actions

Israel’s Redhill Biopharma Signs Manufacturing Deal for Potential COVID-19 Treatment

Palestinian PM: ‘God Help Us if There Are Four More Years of Trump’

Bipartisan Congressional Letter Urges Inclusion of US-Israel PTSD Program in Annual Defense Bill

Guatemala to Enforce Ban on Hezbollah With Anti-Terrorism Financing Legislation

Poll: Ahead of US Elections, 63% of Israelis Say ‘Trump Better for Israel’

Taiwan’s Manufacturing Prowess a Perfect Match for Israeli Tech Innovation

Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 29,000 – State TV

Israel Sees Commercial Aviation Deal With UAE Within Days

Trump, Biden Head to Pennsylvania and Florida as Campaigns Focus on Swing States

October 13, 2020 10:14 am
0

Israel Sees Commercial Aviation Deal With UAE Within Days

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An El Al plane is seen in the background landing at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in the United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs / WAM / Handout via Reuters.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign a commercial aviation deal imminently, an Israeli official said on Tuesday, as the countries cemented newly-normalized relations ahead of reciprocal delegation visits expected next week.

Direct air traffic between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi or Dubai would be a tourism and business boon for Israel and the Gulf power, while also easing Israelis’ travel to Asia.

Saudi Arabia has agreed to expedite such flights by letting them pass over its territory. But Riyadh has indicated it is not ready to establish formal ties with Israel, as the UAE and Bahrain did at a Sept. 15 ceremony in Washington.

Ofer Malka, director-general of Israel’s Transportation Ministry, said in an interview the UAE aviation deal is “more or less ready, and we will sign it in the coming days.”

Related coverage

October 13, 2020 1:08 pm
0

Palestinian PM: ‘God Help Us if There Are Four More Years of Trump’

I24 News – Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed Monday his utmost concern in the case that US...

Israel has also agreed to UAE commercial flights over its soil to westward destinations and back, Malka told Army Radio.

An Israeli delegation accompanied by senior US officials is due to fly out to Manama and Abu Dhabi on Oct. 18-19, returning to Tel Aviv on Oct. 20 with UAE delegates aboard making a first official visit to Israel, a source told Reuters.

El Al Israel Airlines would likely be used for the initial legs of the trip and Etihad Airways for the last, marking the first direct flight to Israel by a UAE airliner, said the source, who requested anonymity as the planning was not final.

Israeli and UAE officials have yet to confirm those trips.

Malka said security at UAE airports was being worked on to enable Israelis to travel through them. He did not elaborate.

Israel generally requires that its carriers be provided with extra security abroad. In some instances, measures have included separate terminals and Israeli guards at foreign airports.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.