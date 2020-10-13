Tuesday, October 13th | 25 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Redhill Biopharma Signs Manufacturing Deal for Potential COVID-19 Treatment

Palestinian PM: ‘God Help Us if There Are Four More Years of Trump’

Bipartisan Congressional Letter Urges Inclusion of US-Israel PTSD Program in Annual Defense Bill

Guatemala to Enforce Ban on Hezbollah With Anti-Terrorism Financing Legislation

Poll: Ahead of US Elections, 63% of Israelis Say ‘Trump Better for Israel’

Taiwan’s Manufacturing Prowess a Perfect Match for Israeli Tech Innovation

Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 29,000 – State TV

Israel Sees Commercial Aviation Deal With UAE Within Days

Trump, Biden Head to Pennsylvania and Florida as Campaigns Focus on Swing States

First Temple Period Two Shekel Weight Discovered in Jerusalem’s Old City

October 13, 2020 1:14 pm
0

Israel’s Redhill Biopharma Signs Manufacturing Deal for Potential COVID-19 Treatment

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Hospital staff provide medical care for patients at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 21, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd has signed a manufacturing deal with two companies in Europe and Canada to ramp up production of its coronavirus treatment candidate, the Israeli drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The company said it was expanding manufacturing capabilities for opaganib, its experimental cancer drug for which it intends to apply for emergency use in COVID-19 patients, to meet likely demand after it is approved for such use.

Redhill did not disclose terms of the deal or the name of the manufacturing companies.

Opaganib is being currently tested in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia in two mid-stage trials — one in the United States and another global study that has received approval in six countries including Italy, Russia, UK and Mexico.

Redhill said it was in discussions with the US government agencies for potential funding to support wider production of opaganib.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.