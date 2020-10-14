Wednesday, October 14th | 26 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Paris Swastika Vandal Faces Criminal Charges — but Antisemitism Not Among Them

Following Brutal Attack on Heidelberg Jewish Student, German Investigation Reveals Deepgrained Antisemitism Inside Elite University Fraternities

In ‘Historic’ First, Abu Dhabi-Bound Etihad Airways Commercial Flight Crosses Israeli Airspace

US and Israeli Air Forces Hone Readiness With Latest Joint F-35 Drill

Antisemites ‘Zoom-Bomb’ Memorial Service at Connecticut Synagogue With Nazi Imagery

Report: Major Iranian Port Hit by Second Cyber-Attack in Six Months

Pompeo Urges Saudi Arabia to Consider Normalizing Ties With Israel

Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Shares Morning Prayer Routine With Vanity Fair, Teaches Hebrew Slang

Major Retail Chains Across Israel Prepare to Join Small Business Revolt

As More Americans Vote Early, Trump Presses on to Iowa

October 14, 2020 8:53 am
0

Australia Halves Its Financial Aid to UNRWA

avatar by JNS.org

View of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90.

JNS.org – The Australian government has followed in US footsteps and cut financial aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), according to the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade budget papers.

While the aid reduction was not officially announced by the Australian government, according to a report published on the website of the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) on Friday, it was listed in the 2020-21 budget papers, released on Oct. 6.

According to the budget estimate, Australia will give $10 million to UNRWA in 2020-21, compared to $20 million in 2019-20.

Separately, UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said in an interview published on Monday in The Guardian, “We are constantly in crisis mode when it comes to the cash flow. UNRWA is constantly running after the cash.”

The Trump administration cut Palestinian aid in 2018.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.