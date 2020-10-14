Australia Halves Its Financial Aid to UNRWA

JNS.org – The Australian government has followed in US footsteps and cut financial aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), according to the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade budget papers.

While the aid reduction was not officially announced by the Australian government, according to a report published on the website of the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) on Friday, it was listed in the 2020-21 budget papers, released on Oct. 6.

According to the budget estimate, Australia will give $10 million to UNRWA in 2020-21, compared to $20 million in 2019-20.

Separately, UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said in an interview published on Monday in The Guardian, “We are constantly in crisis mode when it comes to the cash flow. UNRWA is constantly running after the cash.”