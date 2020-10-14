Wednesday, October 14th | 26 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Antisemites ‘Zoom-Bomb’ Memorial Service at Connecticut Synagogue With Nazi Imagery

Report: Major Iranian Port Hit by Second Cyber-Attack in Six Months

Pompeo Urges Saudi Arabia to Consider Normalizing Ties With Israel

Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Shares Morning Prayer Routine With Vanity Fair, Teaches Hebrew Slang

Major Retail Chains Across Israel Prepare to Join Small Business Revolt

As More Americans Vote Early, Trump Presses on to Iowa

Matt Lieberman Grabs the Family Baton as He Makes Run for Senate in Georgia

US Congressman: Israel Will Maintain Qualitative Military Edge Over Mideast Neighbors

American Marketplace Optimization Platform Acquires Israeli Market Intelligence Company

Georgia Democratic Senate Candidate Defends Antisemitic Pastor Jeremiah Wright

October 14, 2020 8:50 am
0

Grand Mufti of Jerusalem: Islamic Law Requires Muslims to Wage Jihad Against Israel

avatar by JNS.org

Palestinian Islamic jihad members display rockets during a military show marking the 32nd anniversary of the organization’s founding, in the central Gaza Strip, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

JNS.org – Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Muhammad Hussein said that Islamic law obligates Muslims to “fight against the thieving Jews.”

According to a report published on Monday by Palestinian Media Watch, in a Sept. 18 interview with Palestinian Authority TV, Hussein stressed that “if an inch of the Muslims’ lands is stolen, jihad ‎becomes a personal religious commandment for everyone.”

The PA defines ‎the State of Israel as stolen Islamic land (waqf ), an ‎inalienable religious endowment in Islamic law, according to PMW.

Therefore, said Hussein, Shariah law prohibits Palestinians from recognizing Israel, within any borders, and commands that every Muslim has a personal duty to ‎wage war against the Jewish state until the “Muslim” land is freed.

Related coverage

October 14, 2020 11:14 am
0

Report: Major Iranian Port Hit by Second Cyber-Attack in Six Months

Iran was reportedly hit by a major cyber-attack on Wednesday, which disrupted one of its largest ports and shut down...

He further stated, according to PMW, that the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which last month signed peace agreements with Israel, are ‎‎“twisting” these religious rulings. He claimed that doing so is “forbidden,” and that both Gulf states will ‎have to answer to Allah for it.

“The fact that the Muslims cannot—in some ‎of the Islamic lands, or in some of the Arab lands—restore [their lands], ‎doesn’t mean that the ruling has changed. No, the religious ruling is ‎firm, valid and present,” Hussein insisted.

“The minimum we demand from those (i.e., the ‎UAE and Bahrain) who are trying to twist the texts is that they read the ‎texts correctly and not distort them … ,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.