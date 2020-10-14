Wednesday, October 14th | 26 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Paris Swastika Vandal Faces Criminal Charges — but Antisemitism Not Among Them

Following Brutal Attack on Heidelberg Jewish Student, German Investigation Reveals Deepgrained Antisemitism Inside Elite University Fraternities

In ‘Historic’ First, Abu Dhabi-Bound Etihad Airways Commercial Flight Crosses Israeli Airspace

US and Israeli Air Forces Hone Readiness With Latest Joint F-35 Drill

Antisemites ‘Zoom-Bomb’ Memorial Service at Connecticut Synagogue With Nazi Imagery

Report: Major Iranian Port Hit by Second Cyber-Attack in Six Months

Pompeo Urges Saudi Arabia to Consider Normalizing Ties With Israel

Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Shares Morning Prayer Routine With Vanity Fair, Teaches Hebrew Slang

Major Retail Chains Across Israel Prepare to Join Small Business Revolt

As More Americans Vote Early, Trump Presses on to Iowa

October 14, 2020 10:08 am
0

Major Retail Chains Across Israel Prepare to Join Small Business Revolt

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

People walk past closed stores inside a shopping center in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias.

JNS.org – The Association of Retail, Fashion, and Café Chains in Israel, which represents 400 chains that employ some 300,000 workers, announced Wednesday that its members will be opening their doors for business starting Sunday, despite the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The chains are throwing their weight behind an initiative by small, independent business owners who last week decided to resume operations in defiance of the government.

The ARFCC member businesses will open nationwide, with the exception of cities and towns coded “red” by the Health Ministry as COVID-19 hot spots. These cities include but are not limited to Ofakim, Or Yehuda, Elad, Ashdod, Beit Shemesh, Beitar illit, Bnei Brak, the red neighborhoods of Jerusalem, Kiryat Malachi, Rechasim and Ramle.

The planned opening will apply to member stores located on city streets as well as in shopping malls and open-air shopping centers.

Related coverage

October 14, 2020 9:25 am
0

US Congressman: Israel Will Maintain Qualitative Military Edge Over Mideast Neighbors

i24 News - US Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) said on Tuesday that bipartisan consensus in Washington will ensure Israel will...

The shopping malls run by the Azrieli and Ofer corporations are not included in the list of businesses that plan to open.

The association assesses that some 35 percent of member businesses, or approximately 6,300 shops, will open their doors.

“Many city leaders have instructed their city inspectors not to fine these stores. In a number of local authorities, inspectors have been furloughed to avoid them fining stores. We are in contact with city mayors and with owners of more shopping malls and shopping centers, so we can expand the number of stores that will open on Sunday, Oct. 18. We’re drowning. We can’t breathe. It’s been proven that trade doesn’t spread [the virus]—it’s time to open!” the association said in a statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.