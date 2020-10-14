Matt Lieberman Grabs the Family Baton as He Makes Run for Senate in Georgia

JNS.org – Matt Lieberman comes from a prolific political family as his father, Sen. Joe Lieberman, served as a longtime US senator from Connecticut and ran as the Democratic vice-presidential nominee in the 2000 presidential election. Had he won, he would have been the first Jewish person in the highest echelons of the US government and a Torah-observant Jew to boot.

After two years practicing law, the younger Lieberman, 50, became a teacher and a principal at a Jewish day school, and eventually started a business to provide health care to families, small-business owners and union members.

Lieberman is running in a special election in Georgia to serve the remaining two years of the term of Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.). Incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp after Isakson retired in 2019 for health reasons, faces off against GOP Rep. Doug Collins and eight Democrats, including Lieberman and pastor Raphael Warnock.

In accordance with Georgia electoral law, if no candidate gets at least 50 percent of the vote, a runoff between the top two finishers will be held in January.

Related coverage Paris Swastika Vandal Faces Criminal Charges — but Antisemitism Not Among Them France's Jewish student union reacted with outrage on Wednesday after the Paris public prosecutor's office failed to include a charge...

On Nov. 3, all candidates for Isakson’s seat, regardless of partisan affiliation, will be on the ballot. According to many polls, Warnock is the Democrat most likely to advance to the expected run-off unless the January election ends up being between Loeffler and Collins—a possibility with Lieberman playing spoiler to Warnock’s chances. Otherwise, the special election would likely be between the two Georgia Republican members of Congress.

A single father, Lieberman has two daughters, Tess and Willie.

JNS talked with Lieberman by Skype on Oct. 9. The interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Q: Why are you running, and how are you different than your father politically and ideologically when he was in the Senate?

A: I’m running as a fed-up citizen of Georgia. We have been living here in this state with senators who in the most basic way don’t represent us. They don’t represent our priorities and values on the most important issues, and I don’t think politics as usual or politicians as usual will get the job done for us. I think they’ll just kowtow to whoever seems to be the most politically threatening force instead of fighting for our priorities and values. That’s why I’m running.

How I’m different than my father politically and ideologically when he was in the Senate? I don’t know. I leave that to other people to figure out. It’s not something that I think about really. I leave it to the voters.

Q: You mention senators not representing Georgia’s values. As it pertains to the Jewish and pro-Israel community, especially in Georgia, what does that mean? Have Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler not represented the Jewish and pro-Israel communities in Georgia well?

A: I would say that is probably an issue where their positions are in sync with a, thankfully, strong majority of Georgian sentiment. My critique is focused beyond that issue, to be sure.