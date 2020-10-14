Wednesday, October 14th | 26 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US and Israeli Air Forces Hone Readiness With Latest Joint F-35 Drill

Antisemites ‘Zoom-Bomb’ Memorial Service at Connecticut Synagogue With Nazi Imagery

Report: Major Iranian Port Hit by Second Cyber-Attack in Six Months

Pompeo Urges Saudi Arabia to Consider Normalizing Ties With Israel

Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Shares Morning Prayer Routine With Vanity Fair, Teaches Hebrew Slang

Major Retail Chains Across Israel Prepare to Join Small Business Revolt

As More Americans Vote Early, Trump Presses on to Iowa

Matt Lieberman Grabs the Family Baton as He Makes Run for Senate in Georgia

US Congressman: Israel Will Maintain Qualitative Military Edge Over Mideast Neighbors

American Marketplace Optimization Platform Acquires Israeli Market Intelligence Company

October 14, 2020 8:14 am
0

Turkish Survey Ship Begins Operations in East Mediterranean: Minister

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis sails in the Bosphorus, in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Yoruk Isik / File.

A Turkish seismic survey ship has reached the location in the eastern Mediterranean where it will operate and was beginning to take readings on Wednesday, Turkey’s Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said.

In a move reviving tensions with Greece, Ankara sent the Oruc Reis vessel to a disputed area near the Greek island of Kastellorizo off Turkey’s coast on Monday. Greece said it was a “major escalation” of their dispute over maritime rights and claims to hydrocarbon resources in the region.

“Oruc Reis has reached the area in the eastern Mediterranean where it will carry out its activities. Tests began yesterday and we are beginning to receive the first seismic readings today,” Donmez told a conference by video link.

Turkey had withdrawn the vessel from contested waters in the region last month to “allow diplomacy” before a European Union summit at which sanctions against Turkey were discussed.

On Tuesday, the United States slammed Turkey’s decision to send the vessel back, accusing Ankara of unilaterally stoking tensions and “deliberately” complicating the resumption of talks with Greece.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.