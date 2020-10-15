Soccer Legend Eran Zahavi’s Hat-Trick Powers Israel to Comeback Victory Over Slovakia in UEFA Nations League

Veteran forward Eran Zahavi notched a hat-trick of goals on Wednesday as Israel came back from a halftime deficit to defeat Slovakia 3-2 in their contest in the UEFA Nations League.

Home side Slovakia led the Group B contest at halftime 2-0, after midfielder Marek Hamsik opened the scoring with a spectacular free kick that took Israeli goalkeeper Ofir Marciano by surprise.

But the second half turned out to be a master class from 33-year-old striker Zahavi, who scored the first of this three goals in the 68th minute, confidently heading the ball into the goal from a corner kick.

Eight minutes later, Zahavi struck again, this time tapping in the ball from close range.

Zahavi — who recently signed for top Dutch side PSV Eindhoven — saved the best for last, netting Israel’s winner with a stunning 20-yard shot in the dying seconds of the game.

The result was Israel’s first victory in four matches in the Nations League, a new contest that brings together Europe’s national soccer teams.

Israel currently sits third in Group B, five points behind the group’s leader, Scotland, on 10 points.