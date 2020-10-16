House Bill Introduced to Counter Worldwide Money Laundering by Hezbollah

JNS.org – A bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives to counter money laundering by the US-designated terrorist group Hezbollah.

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) introduced “The Hezbollah Money Laundering Prevention Act of 2020” on Sept. 30, based upon recommendations made by the Republican Study Committee’s National Security Strategy.

If enacted, it would put a stop to Hezbollah’s money laundering activities throughout the world, especially in Lebanon and Latin America, by requiring the president to make a determination that areas under the terrorist group’s control—in south Lebanon and in the tri-border region in South America—are “primary money laundering concerns” under Section 311 of the USA PATRIOT Act, which gives the US Treasury secretary options to more effectively target money laundering and terrorist financing.

“This bill represents the toughest sanctions on Hezbollah ever proposed by Congress,” said Wilson in a statement. “By cutting off banks in areas under the terror group’s control from the international financial system, this bill will go a long way towards drying up the Iranian terror proxy’s resources to conduct murderous attacks against the US and our allies.”

