Mnuchin to Lead US Delegation to Israel, Bahrain, UAE Oct. 17-20

October 17, 2020 9:56 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

FILE PHOTO: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies during a Senate’s Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing examining the quarterly CARES Act report to Congress, in Washington, DC, US, September 24, 2020. Photo: Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will lead a US delegation traveling to Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on Oct. 17-20, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday.

The visit comes one month after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements to establish formal ties with Israel, becoming the first Arab states to do so in a quarter-century, in deals that were denounced by Palestinian leaders.

