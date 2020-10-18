Sunday, October 18th | 30 Tishri 5781

October 18, 2020 2:10 pm
0

'Heil Hitler' Chanted by Group Protesting Coronavirus Restrictions in Dutch City

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Protesters against coronavirus restrictions in the Dutch city of Den Bosch, Oct. 17, 2020. Photo: YouTube.

A group protesting coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands shouted “Heil Hitler” in the streets of the city of Den Bosch on Saturday.

Public broadcaster Omroep Brabant reported that video posted to Twitter showed the demonstrators shouting the antisemitic slogan, and police are examining the footage for possible criminal acts.

“This could ultimately lead to arrests,” a police spokesman said.

The demonstration, numbering 200 to 300 people, began outside the stadium of local soccer team FC Den Bosch, and the activists them began walking through the streets.

This was reportedly in violation of agreements made with the municipality, resulting in two of the demonstrators being arrested.

