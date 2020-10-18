New York Gov. Cuomo Bans Wedding of Satmar Jews, Expected to Draw 10,000 People

i24 News – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the cancellation of a large ultra-Orthodox wedding that was set to take place in Williamsburg after learning that up to 10,000 people were expected to attend, US media reported Saturday.

The wedding, scheduled for Monday, of the grandchild of Satmar Grand Rabbi Zalman Leib Teitlebaum raised concerns amid a new spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

“You can get married; you just can’t have 1,000 people at your wedding. You get the same result at the end of the day,” Cuomo told reporters in a press conference on Saturday, outlet NY1 reported. “It’s also cheaper,” he added.

The governor revealed that state and city officials served an order Friday night banning the wedding. According to NY1, they expect to be met with opposition from the wedding-goers through a hearing.

Under the current New York health guidelines, gatherings are only permitted up to 50 people.

Cuomo and the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community have clashed on numerous occasions since the outbreak of the pandemic, with several lawsuits filed against the governor and the state over coronavirus restrictions.

The latest lawsuit, submitted to the Manhattan federal court on Wednesday by three Jewish congregations, accuses Cuomo of engaging in a “streak of antisemitic discrimination” while making negative, false, and discriminatory statements about the Orthodox Jewish community.