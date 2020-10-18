Sunday, October 18th | 30 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Senior PLO Official Erekat Taken to Israeli Hospital After COVID-19 Condition Worsens

‘Only Terrorists Need Apply’ for Palestinian NGOs

Can France’s Courts Learn From Facebook in the Fight Against Antisemitism?

Dumbing Down the ‘Jewish Nobel Prize’

A New Blow to Iran’s Forgotten Jews

Memories While Watching the Barrett Hearings

Belarus Needs Peaceful US Engagement

Divided World is Failing COVID-19 Test, Says Frustrated UN Chief

Trump Slams Republican Critic Who Warned of November ‘Bloodbath’

Trump Heads to Michigan, Wisconsin in Re-Election Campaign Push

October 18, 2020 9:10 am
0

Senior PLO Official Erekat Taken to Israeli Hospital After COVID-19 Condition Worsens

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian Authority chief negotiator Saeb Erekat. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Israel on Sunday for treatment of a worsening case of COVID-19, the Palestine Liberation Organization said.

Witnesses said Erekat, 65, was on a stretcher when he was placed inside an Israeli ambulance outside his home in Jericho in the West Bank. Erekat, who is also secretary-general of the PLO, disclosed on Oct. 8 that he had contracted coronavirus.

There is heightened concern over Erekat’s vulnerability to the illness because he underwent a lung transplant in the United States in 2017.

“Following his contraction of COVID-19, and due to the chronic health problems he faces in the respiratory system, Dr. Erekat’s condition now requires medical attention in a hospital,” the PLO’s Negotiations Affairs Department said in a statement.

It said he would be treated at a hospital in Tel Aviv, but did not identify the facility.

A member of Fatah, the most powerful faction within the PLO, Erekat has been one of the most high-profile faces of the Palestinian leadership for decades, especially to international audiences.

Erekat is also one of the most senior advisers to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and served in top positions under Abbas’ predecessor, Yasser Arafat.

His negotiating days date back to the earliest public negotiations with Israel in 1991 at the Madrid Conference during the presidency of George H.W. Bush, when Erekat was part of the PLO team.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.