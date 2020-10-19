First Commercial Emirati Flight Lands in Tel Aviv

i24 News – The first commercial flight by Etihad Airways, the national Emirati air carrier, landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport Monday morning.

Flight EY9607 cleared the distance between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv in less than three hours, according to the Flightradar.

The Emirati Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner touched the ground in Ben Gurion International at 6:58 AM local time — 11:58 PM, Sunday, Eastern Time.

The historic first follows the signing of a normalization treaty between the two countries, and a peace accord ratified by the Knesset (Israel Parliament).

The Jewish state is expected to host a high-profile delegation from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday; on Friday, Israel’s Science Minister Izhar Shay warned, however, that the delegation may stay at Ben Gurion Airport as a precaution against COVID-19 coronavirus.

On Saturday, a US-Israeli delegation spearheaded by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took off for Bahrain and the UAE.

On Sunday, Israel and Bahrain signed a joint declaration setting up diplomatic ties.