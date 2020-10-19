Monday, October 19th | 1 Heshvan 5781

October 19, 2020 9:08 am
PLO’s Erekat on Ventilator With COVID-19, Israeli Hospital Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian Authority (PA) chief negotiator Saeb Erekat looks on during a news conference, following a meeting with foreign diplomats, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Jan. 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mohamad Torokman.

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat, hospitalized in Israel with COVID-19, was placed on a ventilator on Monday after his condition deteriorated, a spokeswoman for the facility said.

Erekat was rushed to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center on Sunday from his home in the West Bank. He contracted the coronavirus on Oct. 8.

Erekat, 65, is considered especially vulnerable to the illness because he underwent a lung transplant in the United States in 2017, which suppressed his immune system.

“Mr. Erekat had a quiet night but this morning his condition deteriorated, and it is now defined as critical,” a statement from Hadassah spokeswoman Hadar Elboim said.

“Due to respiratory distress, he was put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma,” it added.

The statement said Erekat was also being treated for a bacterial infection.

A member of Fatah, the most powerful faction within the PLO, Erekat has been one of the most high-profile faces of the Palestinian leadership for decades, especially to international audiences.

Erekat, who is also secretary-general of the PLO, is one of the most senior advisers to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, and also served in top positions under Abbas’ predecessor, Yasser Arafat.

