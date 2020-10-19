Monday, October 19th | 1 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Could Soon Take Sudan Off State Sponsors of Terrorism List: Officials

French Police Arrest Pro-Hamas Activist in Connection With Beheading of Paris School Teacher

‘Teaching Yes, Bleeding No’: France Pays Tribute to Beheaded Teacher

Islamic State Tells Supporters to Target Westerners, Oil Pipelines in Saudi Arabia

White House Official Went to Syria Seeking Americans’ Release

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass the 40 Million Milestone

Early Voting Begins in Crucial Florida as Campaign Enters Closing Stretch

More Than 6-in-10 Arab News Poll Respondents Think Gal Gadot a Good Choice to Play Cleopatra

Top Hamas Official: Arab States Cut Financial Aid to Palestinians Over US Pressure

Could Lebanon’s First Negotiations With Israel in Decades Lead to Normalization?

October 19, 2020 1:08 pm
0

US Could Soon Take Sudan Off State Sponsors of Terrorism List: Officials

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Motorists line up at a gas station, in Khartoum, Sudan, Feb. 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah.

The Trump administration is close to an agreement with Sudan to remove Khartoum from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism and an announcement could be made in coming days, two American officials said on Monday.

The deal could also set in motion steps by Sudan toward establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, one of the officials told Reuters, following similar US-brokered moves in recent weeks by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. But details were still being worked out, the source said.

Rapprochement between Israel and another Arab country would give US President Donald Trump an opportunity to tout a new diplomatic achievement as he seeks re-election on Nov. 3.

Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism dates back to its toppled ruler Omar al-Bashir, and makes it difficult for its transitional government to access urgently needed debt relief and foreign financing.

Related coverage

October 19, 2020 10:38 am
0

Islamic State Tells Supporters to Target Westerners, Oil Pipelines in Saudi Arabia

An Islamic State spokesman called on the militant group's supporters to target Westerners, oil pipelines and economic infrastructure in Saudi...

Many in Sudan see this as undeserved since Bashir was removed last year and Sudan has long cooperated with the US on counter-terrorism.

A key sticking point in US-Sudan talks has been Sudan’s insistence that any announcement of Khartoum’s de-listing not be explicitly linked to normalization with Israel. Differences remain between Sudanese political and military officials on how far and how fast to go in warming of relations with Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.