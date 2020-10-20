In ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Appearance as Borat, Sacha Baron Cohen Parodies Antisemitic Libels

Sacha Baron Cohen appeared in character as Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday and parodied numerous antisemitic libels.

The British Jewish actor, who was on the show to promote his new movie “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” entered by spraying the set with disinfectant from a canister and announcing that his country’s “intelligence services” had discovered that there was a virus.

“It come from a place called Wuhan, which is in Israel. There is no surprise. They are spreading everything,” Baron Cohen said as Borat. “It spread from the you-know-whos,” he added, indicating a big nose with his hand.

After Kimmel doubted that the coronavirus originated in Israel, the “Borat” star went around the set with a magnifying glass and a frying pan, trying to pound the virus to death. He then asked Kimmel to undergo a coronavirus “examination” and answer a “normal Kazakh plague questionnaire” that started with, “In the last week, have you been in the presence for more than 15 minutes of any Jews?”

Kimmel replied, “Yes. All of our writers and none of our camera guys are Jews.”