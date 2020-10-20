Tuesday, October 20th | 2 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel: In Continued Downward Trend, 903 Virus Cases Detected in 24 Hours

Facebook Unveils Tel Aviv-Developed Instagram Lite

Trump Seeks Campaign Boost in Battleground Pennsylvania With Two Weeks to Go

US Envoy Carr: 1.7 Million Antisemitic Posts on Facebook, Twitter So Far in 2020

US Blacklists Chinese Entities, Individuals for Dealing With Iran

Israeli Envoy Asks Belgian News Site to Remove Pandemic Photo of Ultra-Orthodox Jew

European Jewish Group Slams Munich Auction House for Selling Nazi Memorabilia

Group Rallies Against Cuomo, De Blasio Over New COVID Restrictions Directed at Jews

World Zionist Congress to Convene Online for First Time Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

US Announces Joint Israel-UAE Fund to Encourage Regional Cooperation

October 20, 2020 10:19 am
0

Israel: In Continued Downward Trend, 903 Virus Cases Detected in 24 Hours

avatar by i24 News

Hospital staff provide medical care for patients at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward, amid a surge in new cases that has forced Israel into a second nationwide lockdown, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 21, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

i24 News – Israel continued on its declining path of morbidity figures after 903 coronavirus cases were registered in 24 hours, new data released by the Health Ministry Monday night showed.

The number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition decreased as well, from 673 on Sunday to 632 on Monday.

The country’s death toll rose to 2,260 after 14 people died since midnight, according to the ministry.

Of 29,597 active cases, 246 individuals are currently on artificial respirators, 180 patients are in moderate condition, and 26,134 either have mild symptoms or no symptoms.

The test positive ratio remained unchanged from the day prior, with 3.5% of 27,300 screening tests testing positive.

In light of these encouraging figures, Israel’s pandemic czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu recommended lifting three cities, designated “red” for having high morbidity rates, from lockdown mode: Rekhasim, Modi’in Illit, and Beitar Illit.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.