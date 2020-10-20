Israel: In Continued Downward Trend, 903 Virus Cases Detected in 24 Hours

i24 News – Israel continued on its declining path of morbidity figures after 903 coronavirus cases were registered in 24 hours, new data released by the Health Ministry Monday night showed.

The number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition decreased as well, from 673 on Sunday to 632 on Monday.

The country’s death toll rose to 2,260 after 14 people died since midnight, according to the ministry.

Of 29,597 active cases, 246 individuals are currently on artificial respirators, 180 patients are in moderate condition, and 26,134 either have mild symptoms or no symptoms.

The test positive ratio remained unchanged from the day prior, with 3.5% of 27,300 screening tests testing positive.

In light of these encouraging figures, Israel’s pandemic czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu recommended lifting three cities, designated “red” for having high morbidity rates, from lockdown mode: Rekhasim, Modi’in Illit, and Beitar Illit.