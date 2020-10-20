Tuesday, October 20th | 2 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UAE Firms Sign Agriculture Deals in Israel as Pact Approved

Israel: In Continued Downward Trend, 903 Virus Cases Detected in 24 Hours

Facebook Unveils Tel Aviv-Developed Instagram Lite

Trump Seeks Campaign Boost in Battleground Pennsylvania With Two Weeks to Go

US Envoy Carr: 1.7 Million Antisemitic Posts on Facebook, Twitter So Far in 2020

US Blacklists Chinese Entities, Individuals for Dealing With Iran

Israeli Envoy Asks Belgian News Site to Remove Pandemic Photo of Ultra-Orthodox Jew

European Jewish Group Slams Munich Auction House for Selling Nazi Memorabilia

Group Rallies Against Cuomo, De Blasio Over New COVID Restrictions Directed at Jews

World Zionist Congress to Convene Online for First Time Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

October 20, 2020 10:38 am
0

UAE Firms Sign Agriculture Deals in Israel as Pact Approved

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli drip irrigation technology. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Israeli irrigation company Netafim has agreed to open an office in the United Arab Emirates, UAE state news agency WAM said, under one of four deals announced on Monday in the wake of a US-brokered pact between the two countries.

The deals were made as a UAE business delegation visited Israel, WAM reported, without going into further details.

Abu Dhabi-based agriculture firm Al Dahra Holding, whose managing director led the UAE delegation, signed a memorandum of understanding concerning Israeli firm WaterGen’s heat-exchange technology which produces water from air, WAM added.

The UAE cabinet on Monday formally approved the pact to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel that was signed in Washington last month.

The UAE and fellow Gulf state Bahrain in September became the first Arab states in a quarter century to sign deals to establish formal ties with Israel, forming a new axis in the Middle East against Iran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.