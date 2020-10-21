Wednesday, October 21st | 3 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Gantz’s Ultimatum: ‘Pass a 2021 Budget by November or We’ll Go to Elections’

Despite COVID-19, and Partly Because of It, Jewish-Arab Business Partnerships Progress

Israeli Company Signs Deal to Transport Oil From UAE to Europe Via Eilat

Israeli Health Officials: Country No Longer Contains COVID-19 ‘Hotspots’

Israeli Minister Sees Another Normalization Deal Before US Election

Arab-Israeli Politicians Against Peace

On People, Not Zip Codes

Jonas Salk and Antisemitism

The Story of Noah and the Moral Life

Should the US Support Saudi Arabia’s Intervention in Yemen?

October 21, 2020 8:49 am
0

Israeli Company Signs Deal to Transport Oil From UAE to Europe Via Eilat

avatar by JNS.org

Eilat-Ashkelon Pipeline Co. (EAPC) oil storage containers are seen on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashkelon January 27, 2015. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Israel’s state-owned Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company (EAPC) announced on Tuesday that it had signed a preliminary binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to transport oil from the United Arab Emirates to Europe via a pipeline that connects the Red Sea city of Eilat to Ashkelon on the Mediterranean Sea, Reuters reported.

According to the report, EAPC said that it had signed the agreement on Monday in Abu Dhabi with MED-RED Land Bridge—a jointly owned Israeli-Emirati company—in the presence of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The plan is to transport oil from other countries as well and avoid crossing the Suez Canal—something that could provide Asia buyers speedier access to the resource, the report noted.

“MED-RED is in advanced negotiations with major players in the West and in the East for long-term service agreements,” said EAPC.

Related coverage

October 21, 2020 8:58 am
0

Gantz’s Ultimatum: ‘Pass a 2021 Budget by November or We’ll Go to Elections’

JNS.org - Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday vowed to dissolve the government if a state budget for 2021...

A source familiar with the deal told Reuters that if it is finalized, it could be worth $700 to $800 million over several years, and that it could begin as soon as 2021.

This is among the many agreements being forged between Israel and the UAE, in the wake of the two countries’ signing of the US-brokered Abraham Accords at the White House on Sept. 15.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.