Israeli Health Officials: Country No Longer Contains COVID-19 ‘Hotspots’

JNS.org – Israeli health officials said on Tuesday that the country no longer contains “red” coronavirus hotspots that require local lockdowns.

The officials made this claim, according to Ynet, ahead of a coronavirus Cabinet meeting (scheduled for Tuesday, but later postponed until Wednesday) to discuss the additional easing of restrictions since some aspects of the month-long nationwide lockdown were lifted on Sunday.

Israel is planning on a phased reopening of the economy, including schools and small businesses, with intervals between each step to allow for an assessment of the COVID-19 morbidity rates.

Coronavirus Project Coordinator Ronni Gamzu said on Tuesday that though the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) cities of Bnei Brak and Elad still have significant morbidity rates, they are eligible to lose their “red” classification.