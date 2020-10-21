Trump Will Win US Election and God Will Protect Israel From ‘Horde,’ Predicts Veteran Televangelist Pat Robertson

The coming decade will be bookended by an election victory for US President Donald Trump at the beginning and a potentially-fatal asteroid crash into the Earth at the end, with God saving the State of Israel from a war of annihilation in between, televangelist Pat Robertson predicted on Wednesday.

Speaking on Christian talk show “The 700 Club,” the 90-year-old Robertson stated that “without question, Trump is going to win the election.’’

He quickly added: “That doesn’t mean you sit home and don’t vote. That means you get out and do everything you can to work, but he’s going to win. That’s, I think, a given.”

Robertson forecast disaster for the US and the world after the election, including civil unrest, at least two attempts on Trump’s life and a war against Israel that would be “put down by God.”

“The Bible says God is gonna defend Israel,” he said. “God is gonna wipe out that horde that’s coming against Israel.”

Then, the world would see “at least five years or more of extraordinary peace” before the asteroid hit, he said.

“What I think very frankly is the only thing that will fulfill the word of Jesus … is some kind of asteroid strike on the globe,’’ said Robertson. “It’s sudden destruction. It’s not going to be some nuclear war. We’re not going to be allowed to blow this earth up.”

Robertson has made a number of similarly-apocalyptic predictions in the past that have not borne out.