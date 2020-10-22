Overwhelming Bipartisan Support in Congress for Abraham Accords

JNS.org – Congress has recorded overwhelmingly bipartisan support for the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalizing ties with the State of Israel.

To date, 52 Republicans, 38 Democrats and one Independent have co-sponsored a Senate resolution introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.) applauding the Abraham Accords, which were signed in a White House ceremony on Sept. 15.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Tom Udall (D-NM) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have yet to co-sponsor the resolution.

In the US House of Representatives, a similar resolution was introduced by Reps. Eliot Engel (D-NY), Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Max Rose (D-NY) and Lee Zeldin (R-NY). There are 372 co-sponsors, while 64 have yet to co-sponsor the measure.

Related coverage Senate Democrats Introduce Bill to Reassert Oversight for Possible F-35 Sales to UAE JNS.org - Two Senate Democrats introduced a bill on Tuesday to reassert congressional oversight over the possible sale of sophisticated...

The House numbers include non-voting members from US territories—Rep. Michael San Nicolas (D-Guam) is a co-sponsor of the resolution—while Reps. Jenniffer González (R-Puerto Rico), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands), Amata Radewagen (R-American Samoa) and Kilili Sablan (I-Northern Mariana Islands) are not co-sponsors.

“AIPAC commends the overwhelming bipartisan majorities in the Senate and the House that have currently cosponsored resolutions supporting the historic peace agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain,” said the pro-Israel lobby in a statement. “Under these agreements, the UAE and Bahrain join Egypt and Jordan in paving the path to peace through recognition and engagement rather than by seeking to isolate and boycott the Jewish state.”